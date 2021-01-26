Baltimore passes cap on fees charged by food delivery apps

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City Council has approved a cap on fees that are charged by third-party delivery apps.

The Baltimore Sun reports that city officials approved the measure on Monday evening. It will become effective as soon as it's signed by Mayor Brandon Scott.

The cap bars delivery apps from charging more than 15% of the total cost of an order. Apps such as Grubhub, Door Dash, Uber Eats and Postmates typically take a 30% cut.

The fees are often a sore subject for restaurateurs and have become a particular concern during the coronavirus pandemic. Delivery and takeout orders have increased. Many restaurant owners have pleaded with customers to delete the apps and order directly from them.

The bill is tied to Maryland’s state of emergency and expires 90 days that order is lifted. Baltimore's mayor has pledged to sign the fee cap.