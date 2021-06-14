Skip to main content
Ballot drive targets Michigan law that underpins virus rules

DAVID EGGERTAssociated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A conservative group said Monday it will launch a ballot drive to require legislative approval to extend emergency pandemic orders beyond 28 days, in what is the latest bid to neuter a law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration has used to issue coronavirus restrictions.

The initiative will be organized by Unlock Michigan. Last year, the ballot committee gathered voter signatures to repeal a 75-year-old law — since declared unconstitutional — that underpinned the Democratic governor's rules. After the ruling, her administration kept the limits intact under a 1978 law that gives the state health director broad authority to issue epidemic orders.

The new measure would revise the law to make such orders unenforceable after 28 days unless the Legislature OKs an extension.

“Neither this governor, nor any future governor, will be allowed to rule by decree in the future,” Unlock Michigan spokesman Fred Wszolek said.

If the group collects enough petitions, the Republican-led Legislature could pass the initiative instead of letting it go to a public vote. Whitmer could not veto it.

GOP legislators are expected to soon wipe from the books the gubernatorial emergency powers law, after the Supreme Court unanimously ordered the state elections board to certify that initiative. Whitmer has said COVID-19 restrictions are needed to slow the spread and save lives.

