Bali bomb case at Guantanamo runs into immediate challenges BEN FOX, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2021 Updated: Aug. 31, 2021 4:44 p.m.
1 of8 Christine Funk, right, attorney for Malaysian defendant Mohammed Farik bin Amin, speaks with reporters after the second day of an arraignment hearing for her client Malaysian defendant Mohammed Nazir bin Lep, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Three prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay detention center had their second day in court Tuesday after being held by the U.S. for 18 years without charge in connection with the deadly 2002 Bali nightclub bombings and other plots in Southeast Asia. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (AP) — Three men held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center were formally charged Tuesday in connection with the 2002 Bali nightclub bombings and other plots in Southeast Asia after 18 years in U.S. custody, with defense lawyers insisting afterward that the long-delayed process was so flawed it may have to be repeated.
The men returned to the secure courthouse encircled by razor wire on the U.S. base in Cuba amid defense complaints about courtroom interpreters that caused what was supposed to be a brief arraignment before a military commission into a two-day affair.