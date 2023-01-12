Baldwin students spread cheer at Grand Oaks Nursing Center

BALDWIN — Students from Baldwin Community Schools recently visited with residents of the Grand Oaks Nursing Center as a community outreach field trip through the after-school program at Baldwin Junior-Senior High School.

Nearly 20 students in grades sixth through eighth took part in the event in December where they helped the nursing center residents make holiday arts and crafts. The students went with Project FOCUS, a program offered through TrueNorth Community Services that provides academic support, lessons and enrichment clubs for students before and after school.