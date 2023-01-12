Skip to main content
Baldwin students spread cheer at Grand Oaks Nursing Center

Community outreach was part of Project FOCUS, an after-school program

BALDWIN — Students from Baldwin Community Schools recently visited with residents of the Grand Oaks Nursing Center as a community outreach field trip through the after-school program at Baldwin Junior-Senior High School.

Nearly 20 students in grades sixth through eighth took part in the event in December where they helped the nursing center residents make holiday arts and crafts. The students went with Project FOCUS, a program offered through TrueNorth Community Services that provides academic support, lessons and enrichment clubs for students before and after school.

“One of our students came up with the idea for this field trip, and they’re already talking about wanting to play bingo next time they visit with the seniors,” Project FOCUS site coordinator Cecelia Hamilton said. “The students truly enjoyed getting to spend time with the residents and spread joy through fun arts and crafts.”

Students said it felt good to make the residents happy and get to know them better. They said the residents were nice and had lots of stories to share about when they were young.

The visit from the young, energetic students was a welcome experience for the residents, especially those who don’t have family nearby to visit them.

“The students were so kind and thoughtful, and we’re grateful for their outreach as these intergenerational get-togethers are beneficial to all involved,” Grand Oaks activities director Cristina Dodson said. “Baldwin Community Schools should be proud of its students for the initiative to make this visit happen and conducting themselves so well. We look forward to our next visit.”

 

