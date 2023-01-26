More than a meal: Baldwin schools promotes students’ health

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BALDWIN — Baldwin Community Schools serves an average 7,000 meals each month, going above and beyond to keep students well-nourished while supporting their growth and development.
The district provides breakfast, lunch and snacks at no cost to all students during the school day and serves dinner and a snack to students who participate in the after-school enrichment program at the elementary school. Students in Baldwin’s preschool program are also served breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.