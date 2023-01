BALDWIN — Michigan winters can be unpredictable, which makes planning for outdoor winter events difficult.

Due to lack of snow, the Dog Sled Derby sprint, which was set for Friday, Jan. 13, in downtown Baldwin, has been moved to Friday, Feb. 10, with the rest of the event's races following throughout the weekend.

The lack of snow makes the trails unsafe for the dogs and mushers, according to the Great Lakes Sled Dog Association.

Amanda Burton, who is an organizer for the downtown event, really hopes the weather will be suitable next month, saying if need be, they will forward the racing sponsors to next year.

The event, in addition to offering a fun winter event for the community, encourages spectators to donate non-perishable items to go toward the Bread of Life Food Pantry and baby items for the new Grandmother's Cupboard Baby Pantry.

"Fingers crossed, we will be able to still make it this year," she said. "My main driving force is to try to turn this into a huge intake of food and baby supplies for the county. I would really hate to miss a year of growth."

If the event can proceed next month, participants will meet for a light meal at 4:30 p.m. in the coffee room at St. Ann Catholic Church, and then proceed with the derby sprint at 5 p.m. on the grounds between St. Ann's and the Lake County Historical Museum.

"I am so excited to see all the good that will come from this event, all for the community by the community, and best of all, all while having fun together and supporting each other and local businesses when we need the traffic the most through our town," she added.