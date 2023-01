This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Courtesy photo/Lynne Mills Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Courtesy photo/Lynne Mills Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BALDWIN — Hardy employees with the Baldwin-White Cloud Ranger District once again braved icy cold waters during its annual polar plunge food drive event.

Staff with the Huron-Manistee National Forest, along with their families, collected food to give back to the community, with an icy reward of a polar plunge, along with the satisfaction of helping those in need right in the communities they work.