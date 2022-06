This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

BALDWIN — This year marks the 30th year of “Sounds From The Forest/Echo Through The Timber,” otherwise known as the Baldwin Summer Concerts Series.

These concerts are free to the public! The concerts, held at the Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin, feature musicians from all over the country on Saturdays and groups that are known locally on Wednesdays, every week from late June to Labor Day weekend.

The concerts are held open air — bring your own chair — behind Jones' Homemade Ice Cream at the Wenger Pavilion and are held rain or shine, 7-9:15 p.m.

The funding for the free concerts comes from corporate sponsors — Lake Ocseola State Bank, Baldwin Downtown Development Authority, Baldwin Lumber, Baldwin Troutarama, C. Benkaim & B. Timmer, Houseman's Foods and a grant from the Lake County Community Foundation.

The village of Baldwin provides the use of the pavilion and acts as the fiduciary for the Wenger Pavilion Committee. Over 100 businesses and individuals also give generously so that these programs can be offered as a gift to the community.

The concert series began with a group that wanted to make use of the new pavilion that had been built by the village and the Baldwin Rotary Club. The committee consisted of Norma Russell, Ted Pettengill, Kathy Matson, Cinda Rock, Judy White and Shirley Wenger. The logo was created by Pamela Tripp Simmons.

In the first year, nine Saturday concerts were produced by Tim Scully, of World Class Jazz Productions, and the series has grown from nine to the 22 concerts held each season. The Wenger Pavilion Committee has changed over the years, but Tim Scully and great musicians continue to perform at the Wenger Pavilion each summer.

Local businesses are displaying concert posters and handouts, the bulletin board has the concerts listed weekly, and the Lake County Star has printed the lineup in their June 16 edition. The baldwinsummerconcerts.org web page also has background and information about each concert. If you have questions, please call Karen Petersen at 231-690-2984.

The 2022 Baldwin Concert Series begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, with the community gospel awakening led by CJ Kingdom-Chris Grier. Grier is a Baldwin with alumni with a gospel heart and soul reboot. On Saturday, June 25, the Jack Pine Savages will take the stage with R&B, blues, jazzy rock and soul. Come join us for the beginning of our 30th year of live music in Baldwin!