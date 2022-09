BALDWIN — The Baldwin Rotary Club is holding their 40th annual golf outing at Marquette Trails Golf Course on Sept. 16.

The course is located at 6404 W. 76th St., Baldwin. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the shotgun start at 11 a.m.

The cost is $70 per player, which includes golf, a golf cart, lunch, and dinner.

The outing will have a four person scramble format.

Courtesy of Baldwin Rotary Club

Larry Treece, president of Baldwin Rotary, is happy to be able to be back at Marquette Trails, after the past few outings have gotten canceled by COVID-19 and a hailstorm.

"We're pretty excited about getting back on the golf course," Treece said.

This year's golf outing is headed up by Club Director Jennifer Armstrong, who wanted to remind people that it's not just a rotary event, but open to any golfers to join.

The proceeds will go towards the backpack program with Baldwin Community Schools, providing food for kids who don't get enough.

"We do highway cleanup, we do other events, but that's our major cause right now," Armstrong said, in regards to raising money for food.

Armstrong hopes the proceeds from this outing will help get the backpack program off the ground.

Treece remarked about the Marquette Trails course, saying it's "in really good shape," and the Balulis family who owns and maintains it does so "as an act of love." They're also friends of the rotary club.

"They're great hosts, they really take care of the course," Treece said.

Treece hopes that this outing and other events that the rotary club sponsors, like backpack and food drives, road cleanup projects, and other local events, will help people know more about rotary.

Find out more on the club website, baldwinrotary.org, or on their Facebook page, facebook.com/baldwinrotary