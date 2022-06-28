Skip to main content
Baldwin Family Health Care hires new dentist

Submitted to the Star
Dr. Ankita Sharma 

BALDWIN — Dr. Ankita Sharma has joined Family Health Care as a general dentist at the Baldwin dental clinic, at 1615 Michigan Ave. She will provide a full array of preventative and restorative dental services to help patients of all ages achieve a healthy smile. 

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Sharma to Family Health Care,” said Julie Tatko, president and CEO of Family Health Care. “Oral health plays an important role in a person’s overall health as studies have shown that periodontal disease has been linked to chronic disease. As the only dental provider in Lake County, we are proud to provide high quality, affordable dental care to everyone. Dr. Sharma is an excellent addition to our team.”

Sharma earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine in Massachusetts. Prior to joining Family Health Care, she practiced at a dental clinic in Pontiac. Her clinical interests include pain management and oral cancer treatment.

The dental clinic at Baldwin Family Health care is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 231-745-2736 or visit familyhealthcare.org/dental.

