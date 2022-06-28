Baldwin Family Health Care hires new dentist

Courtesy of Alan Neushwander

BALDWIN — Dr. Ankita Sharma has joined Family Health Care as a general dentist at the Baldwin dental clinic, at 1615 Michigan Ave. She will provide a full array of preventative and restorative dental services to help patients of all ages achieve a healthy smile.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Sharma to Family Health Care,” said Julie Tatko, president and CEO of Family Health Care. “Oral health plays an important role in a person’s overall health as studies have shown that periodontal disease has been linked to chronic disease. As the only dental provider in Lake County, we are proud to provide high quality, affordable dental care to everyone. Dr. Sharma is an excellent addition to our team.”