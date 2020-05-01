Bail set at $1M for accused getaway driver in teen's slaying

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a woman accused of being the getaway car driver in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Cleveland earlier this year.

Tinisha Thomas, 44, made her initial court appearance Thursday, two days after she was charged with aggravated murder in the March 30 slaying of Amir Bradley. He was shot while walking down a city street with another teenager.

Surveillance video shows Thomas driving the shooter to the area and dropping him off, according to court records. The shooter got out and fired several shots at Bradley and his 16-year-old friend, hitting Bradley in the chest. The other teen wasn't hurt.

Thomas drove around the corner, picked up the shooter and sped away, according to court records. The shooter has not been identified, and a possible motive has not been disclosed.

It wasn't known Friday if Thomas has retained an attorney.