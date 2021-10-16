Backlog in federal safety rules amid US car crash 'epidemic' HOPE YEN and TOM KRISHER, Associated Press Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 8:48 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and estimated to save thousands of lives.
A governors’ highway safety group says the United States faces a “car crash epidemic" at the same time that safety rules languish.
