ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two of the largest employers in the St. Louis area have announced they will require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by fall.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that BJC HealthCare and Washington University both announced the vaccination requirements on Tuesday. The announcement comes at a time when demand for vaccines is waning in Missouri, a state that already lags behind the national average in COVID-19 immunization rate.