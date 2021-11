DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne said Friday she plans to seek reelection in the 3rd Congressional District, ending speculation that she might challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds next November.

Axne, Iowa’s only Democrat in Congress, said she went to Washington to fight for Iowans and their needs and that she has delivered tax cuts, disaster relief and critical support to Iowa's families and businesses, but “my work is far from over.”