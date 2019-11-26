Autopsy pending for woman brought to ER by Redskins player

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy is pending for a woman who died after being brought to a Virginia hospital by Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson.

Loudoun County sheriff’s spokesman Kraig Troxell tells WTOP-FM that 21-year-old Julie E. Crabbe’s autopsy is pending toxicology results that could take months. An unresponsive Crabbe was hospitalized on Nov. 14. Hospital personnel initially said she was suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

The Washington Post reports a search warrant made public last week says pills, marijuana and foil with residue were found in Nicholson’s Ashburn home. His lawyer, Mark Dycio, says the drugs belonged to a guest. The warrant surveillance video shows Nicholson and a man named Kyle Askew-Collins leaving Crabbe at the hospital. Askew-Collins didn’t immediately return requests for comment. No charges have been filed.