Autopsy: Patrick Lyoya killed by cop's shot to the head

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was killed by a Michigan police officer, died from a gunshot to the back of his head, according to the official autopsy, which matched the conclusion of an expert hired by Lyoya's family.
The report from the Kent County medical examiner also said that Lyoya's blood-alcohol level was 0.29, more than three times over the legal limit for driving, when his car was stopped in Grand Rapids on April 4, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday.