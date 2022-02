RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Auto parts retailer and distributor AutoZone will establish a new distribution and import facility in Virginia, creating over 350 new jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday.

The company will invest $185.2 million to establish the 800,000-square-foot facility east of Richmond in New Kent County that will serve as AutoZone's East Coast distribution hub, Youngkin's office said in a news release.