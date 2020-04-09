https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Authorities-try-to-ID-remains-found-near-15189448.php
Authorities try to ID remains found near Appalachian Trail
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify human remains located in West Virginia near the Appalachian Trail.
The remains were recovered Tuesday after a tree-trimming service reported finding a human skull in the Harpers Ferry area of Jefferson County, news outlets reported, citing a statement from West Virginia State Police.
The person was wearing a blue Montgomery Ward dress shirt, a red jacket with a stripe, white Puma shoes and a necklace with an image of Saint Mary, police said.
The investigation is continuing. No further information was immediately released.
