Authorities seek public's help in deadly Quincy stabbing

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are appealing to the public for information about a fatal stabbing in Quincy.

The victim, Cameron Nohmy, 24, died after being stabbed in a parking lot in the city's Wollaston section at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, according to a statement Saturday from the Norfolk district attorney's office.

He was transported to Boston Medical Center but did not survive his injuries.

He had most recently lived in Quincy but had previously lived in Milton.

Detectives from the Quincy Police Department and State Police Crime Scene Services worked through the night collecting potential evidence and processing the scene.

“We know that there were witnesses to this brief altercation,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “We need anyone with information about this incident to be in contact with the Quincy police ... or Massachusetts State Police ... immediately.”