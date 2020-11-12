Authorities say fatal stabbing at state park was random act

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing death of a man at Devil's Lake State Park say they believe the crime was a random act.

Sauk County Det. Lt. Chris Zunker said Wednesday investigators believe the victim, 24-year-old John Craig Schutzmer, did not know the person who killed him. The Wauwatosa man suffered multiple stab wounds Oct. 14 along a trail near the south shore of the park. Schutzmer died at the scene.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said they are hoping members of the public are able to help them find the suspect by noticing behavioral changes in the suspect.

“Crimes like these are very often solved with community members who report critical information to law enforcement,” Meister said. “We are confident there is someone out there who knows, or suspects they know, who this person is and we await their call.”

Witnesses reported seeing a man wearing a dark head covering and a dark facial covering walking toward the south shore parking lot, the State Journal reported.

Zunker says the suspect was likely triggered by a “stressful life event” before the stabbing. He says anyone who may have had “unusual encounters” in the park in the days before the stabbing should report them.

Zunker also said the suspect may have changed his appearance, the car he drives, shown an increased interest in the news reporting the homicide case, missed work, family events or withdrawn from other activities.