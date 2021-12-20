Authorities say ex-leader of Ukraine is suspected of treason

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities on Monday notified the country's former president that he is suspected of high treason and “aiding terrorist organizations” in Ukraine's eastern separatist territories.
A statement by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine said the former President Petro Poroshenko is suspected of facilitating the activities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics — the two pro-Russia separatist governments in the eastern rebel area — by having his government buy coal from the separatist territories in 2014-2015.