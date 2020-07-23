Authorities identify man killed in northwest Iowa grain bin

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities on Thursday identified a man who died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in northwest Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Cronin, 65, died Tuesday after becoming trapped in the bin located about five miles east of Le Mars.

Deputies and other first-responders were called Tuesday morning to the grain bin for a report of a man trapped, officials said. Investigators determined Cronin had been loosening stuck corn when the crust broke, and he sank into the grain. The accident happened despite the use of safety measures, officials said.

Cronin had died by the time his body was recovered about an hour after rescuers arrived, officials said.