Authorities identify Missouri woman found dead with infant

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County authorities have begun a homicide investigation after a woman was found shot to death in a car with an infant, who was not injured.

Sharita Ariel Brooks, 30, of University City, was found dead Monday morning in Spanish Lake in north St. Louis County. The baby was taken to a hospital but was not injured, police said.

Family members told KSDK-TV that Brooks was a mother of four and the child with her was 10-months-old.

Police did not release any other information about the case.