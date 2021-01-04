Authorities identify 2 Kansas shooting victims

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities have identified the victims of the Dec. 29 shooting near Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's office said in a news release Monday that they are 43-year-old Bradley Michael Reece and 22-year-old Kayla Schmidt, both of Wichita.

Reece died at the scene and Schmidt died from her injuries at a local hospital on Thursday.