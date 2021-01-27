Authorities find 2 dead at Austin doctor's office

Police enter a building as they respond to hostage situation at doctor's office in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Austin police said two people were found dead after authorities made entry into the building. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) less Police enter a building as they respond to hostage situation at doctor's office in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Austin police said two people were found dead after authorities made entry into the ... more Photo: Ricardo B. Brazziell, AP Photo: Ricardo B. Brazziell, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Authorities find 2 dead at Austin doctor's office 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A reported hostage situation at an Austin doctor’s office has ended with two dead, authorities said.

A SWAT team found the bodies late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the building, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

It’s unclear what led to the deaths or who was inside the building, though a negotiator speaking into a loudspeaker said, “ ... I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives.”

Austin police eventually sent in a robot, which identified a victim before a SWAT team decided to go inside.

No additional details were released Tuesday night.