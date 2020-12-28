Authorities: Off-duty deputy shot while confronting suspect

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — An off-duty deputy was shot while he was confronting a person who was breaking into vehicles in Virginia, authorities said.

Deputies were notified early Monday morning about the shooting in Yorktown, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office told WAVY-TV. The wounded deputy was from another jurisdiction and has been transported to a hospital in stable condition, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The victim was a homeowner in the area, officials said, but it was not clear if the suspect was breaking into his vehicle.

One person has been arrested. The sheriff’s office is asking residents in the area to check their home video systems for any suspicious activity.