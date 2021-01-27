Authorities: Man sexually assaulted 'numerous' children

RANKIN, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting several young children recorded the acts and then shared the images and videos with other people, authorities said.

Devaughante J. Law Sr., 27, of Rankin, faces numerous counts, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape and child endangerment. It wasn't known Wednesday if he has retained an attorney.

Law was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Allegheny County police. Authorities did not disclose details about the investigation that led to the arrest, but they noted that some of the “numerous children” Law allegedly assaulted were toddlers and infants.

Some of the victims have not yet been identified, and authorities said there may be more victims.