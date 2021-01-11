Authorities: Body of slain teen found in Georgia cemetery

BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The body of a slain 17-year-old girl was discovered in a Georgia cemetery by a visitor Sunday afternoon, the state Bureau of Investigation said.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene by a person who spotted the body while visiting the burial site near Barnesville, investigators said.

The victim was from the Atlanta area, but the sheriff's office declined to name the victim pending notification of family, news outlets reported.

The sheriff’s office said she suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab to determine a cause of death.