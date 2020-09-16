Authorities: 4 accused of allowing child, 3, to smoke drug

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi have arrested four people accused of allowing a 3-year-old child to smoke marijuana.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks opened an investigation Monday after someone reported seeing a video on social media allegedly showing the child smoking the drug.

The agencies took the child's mother, Anna Waldron, into custody along with William Albright, Kalie Green and Samantha Dykes, news outlets reported.

Investigators said Waldron, Albright and Green had allowed the 3-year-old to smoke the drug on more than one occasion. The three were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and drug violations. Dykes also faces drug charges.

Albright was charged with an additional count of possession of a game animal in captivity.

Authorities did not say how the other suspects knew the child and their mother.

Child Protective Services took custody of the 3-year-old.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects had attorneys who could comment for them.