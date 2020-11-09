Authorities: 2 deputies shot in suburban Seattle

WOODINVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Two King County deputies were shot in suburban Seattle, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies were hurt Monday during a gunfight with a man in Woodinville, a sheriff's office spokesperson told The Seattle Times.

Woodinville Fire and Rescue said on Twitter before 2 p.m. that the incident happened near an apartment complex, that medics had taken the deputies to hospitals and that one was in critical condition. Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said a 55-year-old deputy was brought to the Seattle hospital and as of 2:30 p.m. was listed in satisfactory condition.

The other deputy was taken to EvergreenHealth Medical Center in the suburb of Kirkland. The deputies have injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

No further information was immediately released. Woodinville is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of downtown Seattle.