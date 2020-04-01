Authorities: 2 from Minnesota died in Iowa helicopter crash

HAMLIN, Iowa (AP) — Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed and burned in west-central Iowa, officials said.

The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Audubon County, a few miles east of Hamlin.

The aircraft hit a power line before it went down, authorities said.

The names of those aboard have not been released. They were from Minnesota, authorities said.

The crash is being investigated.