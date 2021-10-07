Austrian leader vows to stay on amid bribery allegations

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is denying wrongdoing and vowing to remain the country's leader after anti-corruption prosecutors said he is under investigation in a probe of suspected bribery.
Prosecutors said Wednesday they are conducting an investigation into Kurz and nine other people, as well as three organizations it didn’t identify, on suspicion of breach of trust and bribery. They conducted searches at the chancellery, the finance ministry and the offices of Kurz's conservative Austrian People's Party.