Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press Oct. 31, 2021 Updated: Oct. 31, 2021 10:54 p.m.
1 of15 A woman, right, is embraced by. a loved-one after arriving on a flight from Los Angeles at Sydney Airport as Australia open its borders for the first time in 19 months in Sydney, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. International travel will be initially restricted to Sydney's airport because New South Wales has the highest vaccination rate of any state. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 A woman, right, is embraced by a loved-one after arriving on a flight from Los Angeles at Sydney Airport as Australia opened its borders for the first time in 19 months in Sydney, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. International travel will be initially restricted to Sydney's airport because New South Wales has the highest vaccination rate of any state. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 A woman arrives after a flight from Los Angeles at Sydney Airport as Australia open its borders for the first time in 19 months in Sydney, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. International travel will be initially restricted to Sydney's airport because New South Wales has the highest vaccination rate of any state. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A woman cheers as she arrives after a flight from Los Angeles at Sydney Airport as Australia open its borders for the first time in 19 months in Sydney, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. International travel will be initially restricted to Sydney's airport because New South Wales has the highest vaccination rate of any state. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 A woman arrives after a flight from Los Angeles at Sydney Airport as Australia open its borders for the first time in 19 months in Sydney, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. International travel will be initially restricted to Sydney's airport because New South Wales has the highest vaccination rate of any state. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A woman, left, is embraced by her brother after arriving on a flight from Los Angeles at Sydney Airport as Australia open its borders for the first time in 19 months in Sydney, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. International travel will be initially restricted to Sydney's airport because New South Wales has the highest vaccination rate of any state. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 A woman, left, is embraced by a friend after arriving on a flight from Los Angeles at Sydney Airport as Australia opened its borders for the first time in 19 months in Sydney, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. International travel will be initially restricted to Sydney's airport because New South Wales has the highest vaccination rate of any state. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 A woman, right, is embraced by a loved-one after arriving on a flight from Los Angeles at Sydney Airport as Australia open its borders for the first time in 19 months in Sydney, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. International travel will be initially restricted to Sydney's airport because New South Wales has the highest vaccination rate of any state. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 A woman, left, is embraced by her brother after arriving on a flight from Los Angeles at Sydney Airport as Australia open its borders for the first time in 19 months in Sydney, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. International travel will be initially restricted to Sydney's airport because New South Wales has the highest vaccination rate of any state. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 An employee sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus in bathroom at Graceland Bangkok hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Thailand prepares for its reopening to welcome fully-vaccinated tourists without quarantine on Nov. 1. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney’s international airport came alive with tears, embraces and laughter on Monday as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 months, with some arriving travelers tearing away mandatory masks to see faces of loved ones they’ve been separated from for so long.
“Just being able to come home without having to go to quarantine is huge,” arriving passenger Carly Boyd told reporters at Sydney’s Kingsford-Smith Airport, where Peter Allen's unofficial national anthem “I Still Call Australia Home” was playing.