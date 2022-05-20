Australia set to go to polls in expected close election ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press May 20, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese shake hands ahead of the leaders' debate in Sydney, Australia, on May 11, 2022. Australians go to the polls on Saturday, May 21, following a six-week election campaign that has focused on pandemic-fueled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off Australia’s shore.(Mick Tsikas/Pool Photo via AP) Mick Tsikas/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Voters walk into a pre-polling booth in Sydney, Australia, Friday, May 20, 2022. Australians will go to the polls Saturday following a six-week election campaign that has focused on pandemic-fueled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 1,200 miles off Australia's shore. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Voters queue outside a pre-polling booth in Sydney, Australia, Friday, May 20, 2022. Australians will go to the polls Saturday following a six-week election campaign that has focused on pandemic-fueled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 1,200 miles off Australia's shore. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Voters wait outside a pre-polling booth in Sydney, Australia, Friday, May 20, 2022. Australians will go to the polls Saturday following a six-week election campaign that has focused on pandemic-fueled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 1,200 miles off Australia's shore. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese shake hands ahead of the leaders' debate in Sydney, Australia, on May 11, 2022. Australians go to the polls on Saturday, May 21, following a six-week election campaign that has focused on pandemic-fueled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off Australia’s shore.(Mick Tsikas/Pool Photo via AP, File) Mick Tsikas/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Voters queue outside a pre-polling booth in Sydney, Australia, Friday, May 20, 2022. Australians will go to the polls Saturday following a six-week election campaign that has focused on pandemic-fueled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 1,200 miles off Australia's shore. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Volunteers hand out "how-to-vote papers" outside pre-polling booth in Sydney, Australia, Friday, May 20, 2022. Australians will go to the polls Saturday following a six-week election campaign that has focused on pandemic-fueled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 1,200 miles off Australia's shore. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians will go to the polls on Saturday following a six-week election campaign that has focused on pandemic-fueled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off Australia’s shore.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a rare fourth three-year term in the election.