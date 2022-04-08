Aussie jailed 5.5 years for killing Singaporean with bottle

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — An Australian was sentenced Friday to five and a half years in jail for killing a Singaporean man and injuring his wife by hurling a wine bottle, with the court saying the man's actions reflected religious hostility toward Muslims.
Andrew Gosling threw an empty wine bottle at a dinner gathering of ethnic Malay Muslims two floors below his apartment in August 2019, hitting Nasiari Sunee on the head. The bottle ricocheted and struck his wife on the shoulder. Nasiari, a 73-year-old delivery driver, suffered severe head injuries and died the next morning.