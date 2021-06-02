Audit looks Iowa state worker's payments to husband

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s state auditor has flagged concerns following an audit of the state’s sex offender civil commitment unit in Cherokee that showed a worker there made more than $50,000 in illicit payments to her husband over the course of 18 months.

An administrative assistant made unauthorized adjustments to the unit’s payroll system to pay her husband more than $52,600 in wages and nearly $9,000 in payroll benefits for time he did not work from August 2019 through February of this year, State Auditor Rob Sand said in a news release Wednesday.