AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University will increase its minimum wage to $14.50 an hour for full-time workers and says the change will affect more than 200 employees.

The increase, which takes effect Jan. 1, was meant to ensure that the university's minimum pay exceeds the living wage for Lee County, the Opelika-Auburn News reported. The new rate is twice the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.