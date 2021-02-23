Attempted murder charge filed after man struck by vehicle

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man accused of striking another man with his vehicle in an alleged road rage incident has been charged with attempted murder.

Raymond Moniz, 41, struck a 33-year-old man who had gotten out of his vehicle Saturday during a road rage encounter, according to police. The victim was thrown on the hood of Moniz's vehicle, hit the windshield and rolled off. Moniz drove away, officials said.

The man's injuries were not life threatening and he declined to go to the hospital, according to police Lt. Luke Gardiner.

Moniz also is charged with a misdemeanor for not reporting the incident, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He was in custody on $150,000 cash bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.