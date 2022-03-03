Attackers kill 8 technicians in Indonesia's Papua province

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Attackers believed to be West Papua separatist rebels killed eight technicians repairing a remote telecommunications tower in Indonesia’s restive Papua province, authorities said Thursday.
The technicians were killed Wednesday when more than a dozen gunmen stormed Telkomsel’s telecommunication tower while the workers were fixing its transceiver in the mountainous village of Beoga in Puncak district, Papua military spokesperson Col. Aqsha Erlangga said. He said one technician managed to escape the attack with video from a security camera at the scene.