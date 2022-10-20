At least 30 killed amid demonstrations in Chad's capital

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chadian security forces have opened fire on anti-government demonstrators, killing at least 30 people protesting in the central African nation's capital against interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby's two-year extension of power.

Authorities put a curfew in effect after Thursday's violence, which Chadian government spokesman Aziz Mahamat Saleh said left 30 dead. Organizers of the march in N'Djamena, though, placed it higher, at 40, with many wounded by bullets as well. There was no independent corroboration of the figures given by the two sides