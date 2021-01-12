Aspen area in Colorado to close indoor dining at restaurants

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The Aspen area will close indoor dining at restaurants on Sunday as the county reports the highest incidence rate for the coronavirus in Colorado.

The Pitkin County Board of Health's unanimous decision on Monday will also limit lodging capacity in Aspen and Snowmass Village to 50%.

Ski mountains will remain open without a reservation system, the Aspen Times reported.

“We’ve communicated until our eyes are falling out,” Pitkin County Commissioner and Board of Health Member Greg Poschman said. “Yet we still have a lot of people … not agreeing with us. It’s time. We have to do this. It’s painful. It’s not forever.”

Outdoor dining, takeout and delivery at restaurants will still be available, though there will be an 8 p.m. last call and tables can only contain people from within the same household.