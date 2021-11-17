Asian shares slip despite Wall St gains after Biden-Xi talks YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Nov. 17, 2021 Updated: Nov. 17, 2021 3:08 a.m.
1 of6 Currency traders talk each other at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Asian shares slipped Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A currency trader watches monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Asian shares slipped Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A currency trader passes by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Asian shares slipped Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange as it operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday, Nov. 16, as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from key retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street after virtual talks between President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.4% to 29,688.33. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.2% to 2,962.42. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7% to 7,369.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.4% to 25,621.91, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.5% to 3,537.32.