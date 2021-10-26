Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Oct. 26, 2021 Updated: Oct. 26, 2021 3:25 a.m.
1 of8 A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 A man walks his dog past the Fearless Girl statue outside the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in New York. Stocks are drifting mostly lower in early trading on Wall Street as investors look ahead to another big week of earnings reports, this time from major technology companies including Facebook and Apple. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% early Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street.
Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.