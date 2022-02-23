As climate change costs mount, Biden seeks to price damages MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 12:10 p.m.
1 of12 In this Nov. 15, 2016 photo, a haul truck with a 250-ton capacity carries coal after being loaded from a nearby mechanized shovel at the Spring Creek strip mine near Decker, Mont. The mine is in the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming, the largest source of coal in the U.S. Environmentalists are pushing to end mining because emissions from burning coal help drive climate change. Matthew Brown/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 A train hauling thousands of tons of coal from mines in the Powder River Basin along the Montana-Wyoming border is seen passing through the Hardin depot, on January 14, 2022, in Hardin, Montana. The Biden administration says the costs of future damages from climate change emissions from burning coal and other fossil fuels need to be factored into energy policies, but energy-producing states have resisted. Matthew Brown/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Big Horn County Commission Chairman Sidney Fitzpatrick, seated left, and Commissioner George Real Bird III speak about ways to reduce the costs of planned ambulance barn during a meeting at the county courthouse on January, 14, 2022, in Hardin Montana. County officials have raised taxes for residents after money from coal production declined in recent years. Matthew Brown/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Big Horn County Commissioner George Real Bird III gestures to a map to indicate where massive coal seams underlie the surface in southeastern Montana, in this photo from January, 14, 2022, in Hardin, Montana. Money from coal has long supported the local economy but has been declining as utilities switch to cleaner burning fuels. Matthew Brown/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 In this Nov. 15, 2016 photo, a mechanized shovel loads coal from an 80-feet thick seam into a truck at the Spring Creek mine near Decker, Mont. The Biden administration is preparing to update how it calculates damages from climate change to take into account better understanding of the economic consequences of a warming world. Matthew Brown/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 In this Nov. 15, 2016 photo, a mechanized shovel loads coal from an 80-feet thick seam into a truck at the Spring Creek mine near Decker, Mont. Coal prices in the region have been at record levels even as worries about climate change loom over the industry. Matthew Brown/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 In this Nov. 15, 2016 photo, a haul truck with a 250-ton capacity carries coal after being loaded from a nearby mechanized shovel at the Spring Creek strip mine near Decker, Mont. The mine is the main source of revenue for Big Horn County, which includes much of the Crow Indian Reservation. Matthew Brown/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Train cars carrying coal from the Powder River Basin along the Montana-Wyoming border are seen passing through the Hardin depot, January 14, 2022, in Hardin, Montana. Environmentalists say the costs of future climate change damages should be factored into decisions on whether to sell coal from government reserves. Matthew Brown/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
HARDIN, Mont. (AP) — In the coal fields of eastern Montana, climate change is forcing a stark choice: halt mining that helped build everything from schools to senior centers or risk astronomical future damage as fossil fuel emissions warm the planet and increase disasters, crop losses and premature deaths.
One of the largest mines in this arid region straddling the Wyoming border is Spring Creek -- a gaping hole among sagebrush hills where house-sized mechanical shovels dig up millions of tons of coal annually, much of it shipped overseas and burned in Asian power plants.