Arrest made in shooting of MetroLink guard in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 36-year-old suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a security guard on the MetroLink in St. Louis, police said Monday.

The guard, James Cook, 30, of Sullivan, was shot Sunday at the MetroLink's Delmar Loop station. Police said Monday the suspect might have had contact with Cook earlier Sunday before the shooting.

Police are seeking charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against the suspect, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Cook, who worked for a private security firm hired by MetroLink, was not armed. He was a U.S. Marine veteran and was married with two children.

A federal compact prohibits MetroLink security guards and contracted employees from carrying deadly weapons, Roach said.

“Our only option for armed authority on MetroLink is by partnering with our police departments, and of course we do that,” Bi-State Development Chief Taulby Roach said Monday.