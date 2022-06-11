Arrest made in fatal shooting at graduation; 3 others wanted

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities have arrested one of four people wanted in the fatal shooting last month of a student’s grandmother outside a New Orleans high school graduation ceremony that was held at a local university.

Brandon Rock, 18, made his first court appearance Saturday. Jail records show he was arrested Friday on counts of manslaughter and illegally carrying a weapon on school property, WVUE-TV reported. Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn set bond at $750,000, the station reported.