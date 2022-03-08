Arrest made in 1994 killing of Southern California woman

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been charged with stabbing to death a woman in Desert Hot Springs nearly three decades ago after DNA from bite marks and blood linked him to the killing, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Sharron Gadlin, 48, of Glendale, was arrested last Friday and is charged with the April 1994 murder of Cheri Huss. Huss, 39, was stabbed several times in her apartment and also was bitten by her killer, the Riverside County district attorney's office said in a statement.