https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Army-11-soldiers-injured-after-ingesting-unknown-15907532.php
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance
FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — Eleven soldiers were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas, the U.S. Army said late Thursday.
Two of the soldiers were in critical condition, the 1st Armored Division said in a statement. All 11 were placed under the observation of medical professionals.
The incident is under investigation, the statement said. No further details were released.
View Comments