Armed man steals car while victim was clearing off snow

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man stole a car in suburban Milwaukee Sunday morning while a woman was brushing snow off the windows.

Shorewood police said the suspect displayed a handgun and then got into the victim's car, which was running at the time, and drove away, according to WDJT-TV. Shorewood is north of Milwaukee.

The incident happened about 7 a.m. Sunday. No further details were available.