Arkansas virus cases rise by nearly 2,000, a new 1-day high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' coronavirus cases continued to surge on Wednesday, with the state posting a new record one-day spike in cases for the second time in less than a week.

The Department of Health reported the state's probable and confirmed cases rose by 1,962 to 126,197. The state's COVID-19 deaths rose by 14 to 2,126.

The state's one-day increase in cases was its highest since Friday, when it reported 1,870 new cases. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and people can carry the virus but not feel sick.

The state's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nine to 801, a day after they reached a new high.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the spike “a profoundly serious reminder of the emergency that continues." Hutchinson on Tuesday said he didn't support imposing new restrictions on businesses to combat the latest surge in cases.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force said in its latest report on Arkansas that 76% of the state's counties have moderate or high community transmission. The panel's report said the state last week ranked 20th in the country for new cases per capita and 27th for test positivity.